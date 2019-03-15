About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

NIA issues fresh summons to Mirwaiz

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday issued fresh summons to Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umer Farooq to appear for questioning at the probe agency headquarters in connection with alleged terror financing case.
According to the notice, the Mirwaiz has been asked to appear at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on March 18, the officials said.
The NIA had on February 26 carried out searches at premises of separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, in connection with the case related to financing of militant and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, searched residences of Mirwaiz, Naseem Geelani, Ashraf Sehrai, JKLF chairman Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Zaffar Bhat and Masarat Alam.
Barring the Mirwaiz, Naseem and Sehrai, all others are in jail.
The NIA had questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz -- Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat -- and his close aides last year. Both Manzoor and Shafat are retired senior government officers.
Mirwaiz had been asked to appear before the NIA on March 11 but the Hurriyt (M) chairman had expressed his inability to join the investigation in New Delhi fearing for his security in view of "conditions of hostility".
"Under the prevailing conditions of hostility wherein there is a threat to the personal safety of my client, it becomes unwise for my client to travel to Delhi," counsel for the Mirwaiz, Aijaz Ahmad Dhar, had said in a letter to the NIA.
“If the NIA wants to question the Mirwaiz, it can do so in Srinagar and he is willing to cooperate as "he has nothing to hide", the letter had said.

 

 

