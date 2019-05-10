NIA issues another summon to Zafar

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (April 15) issued another summon to JK Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar.

While Zafar Bhat has been summoned and again summoned by NIA for questioning, he has been asked to present himself before the investigators at NIA's New Delhi head office on saturday ,11th may..

Meanwhile JK Salvation Movement has termed the summoning of Zafar Akbar to Delhi by NIA for questioning as extremely condemnable and said such attempts to weaken the “freedom struggle” of Kashmir’s are bound to fail. “Summoning of Zafar Akbar to Delhi as frustration of the Government of India,” Spokesman alleged.