NIA issues 3rd summon to Mirwaiz

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday issued yet another summon to Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

It is the third summon from NIA to Mirwaiz so far.

The NIA in the fresh summon has asked him to appear before the sleuths of investigation agency at its New Delhi headquarters on April 18.

The notice, as per sources, also mentions that Mirwaiz’s security concerns in New Delhi would be taken care of.