NIA intimidating tool for Kashmir: Soz

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former union minister and senior congress leader, Saifudin Soz on Sunday alleged that National Investigation Agency (NIA) is an intimidating tool for Kashmir.

“NIA has become a tool of intimidation for Kashmir,” Soz in a statement issued to local newsgathering agency here said.

“I have strong feeling this treatment with Kashmir leadership will never help the Union,” he said, adding “The future lies in dialogue and discussion. The JRL constitutes a nucleus for a meaningful dialogue. Dismantling it will be harmful even to the Union,” he tweeted.