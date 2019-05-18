NIA has proved Pragya's involvement in Malegaon riots: Cong leader Soz

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday alleged that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has proved that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal Parliamentary constituency Pragya Thakur was involved in Malegaon blast.

In a statement here this afternoon former union minister Soz said the country’s premier NIA had decisively proved Pragya Thakur’s involvement in Malegaon riots in which nine innocent persons were killed. Among other things, she had not denied that her motor cycle was used in hurling the blasts, he said.

Soz said, 'On a strong evidence available to NIA, Pragya had to go to jail and now. Since it is RSS which is in direct command of ‘Today’s India’, she is out on bail”.