August 02, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

NIA files charge sheet in 2017-Lethpora CRPF camp attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday filed a charge sheet before its special court Jammu in a case of fidayeen attack on CRPF camp at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in 2017.
The charge sheet was filed against four accused including Fayaz Ahmad Magray resident of Lethpora, Awantipora, Nisar Ahmad Tantray resident of Dar Ganaie Gund, Tral, Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmad Reshi, both resident of Ratnipora, Pulwama, NIA spokesma said.
He said that sections 120B read with sections 121, 121A, 122, 123, 302, 307, 325, 330, 436, 440, 457, 459 and 460 of the Ranbir Penal Code, sections 07 and 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act, sections 18, 19, 20, 23 & 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 04 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, 1985 were invoked against the against the accused.
On the intervening night of 30 and 31st December, 2017, three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out a fidayeen attack on CRPF Group Centre at Lethpura in which five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured.
Three militants Fardeen Ahmad Khandey son of Gulam Mohi-ud--din Khandey of Nazneenpora, Tral and Manzoor Ahmad Baba son of Ali Mohammad Drubgam, Pulwama and Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Rawalakot, Pak were also killed in the sequent gunfight with forces.
Initially, a case under FIR number 150/2017 was registered at Awantipora Police station. However, considering the gravity of the case, NIA registered the case RC 10/2018/NIA/DLI (relating to an attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora) and took over the investigation of the case on 27 February 2018.
NIA spokesman said that slain JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantray along with other accused conducted recce of the CRPF camp during the second week of December 2017.
Tantray was killed in an encounter with forces before the attack was carried, he said.
NIA said Mufti Waqas, a Pakistani militant who took over as commander of JeM after Tantray, immediately started planning of the execution of attack at the camp to retaliate against the killing of Tantray.
“Accused Andrabi, Reshi, Magray, Tantray, Mudasir Ahmad Khan and JeM commander Mufti Waqas played a vital role in the conspiracy,” the spokesman said.
Waqas and Mudasir Khan were later killed in different gunfights with the forces.
The spokesman said that Magray was an active associate of slain Tantray and played an active role in planning and execution of this attack.
“After the attack, in the month of January 2018, the role of Khan who was an OGW of JeM at that time came into knowledge of Police and a raid was conducted at his house while Magray immediately facilitated him to join the JeM by arranging weapon through Waqas. He also escorted him and helped him to cross the police check posts while escaping,” he said.
NIA said that Andrabi and Reshi facilitated the fidayeen attack by providing shelter, extending logistic support and transporting the fidayeens along with their arms and ammunition immediately before the attack.
“The fourth accused Nisar Ahmad Tantray is the younger brother of slain Noor Mohd Tantray and he was also part of the said conspiracy,” NIA spokesman said adding that further investigation was underway in respect of other accused and cross-border linkages of the attack.

 

