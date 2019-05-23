NIA files charge sheet against four suspected ISJK militants

May 23, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three suspected Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) militants for allegedly attempting to attack in a police party near Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar city last year.

The central probe agency filed charge sheet in against the accused persons; Tahir Ahmad Khan son of Ali Mohammad Khan of Chandrigam Tral, Pulwama, Haris Mushtaq Khan on of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Wathura, Budgam and Asif Suhail Nadaf of Latief Ahmad of Rainawari, Srinagar and Asif Majid Khan on of Ab. Majid Khan of Hawal, Srinagar in Case no. RC-37/2018/NIA/DLI.

The charge-sheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against the accused persons u/s 120B, 34 r/w section 307 RPC, sections 18, 19, 20 and 38 of the UA(P) Act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 7, 25 of the Arms Act.

“Further investigation is continuing in the case,” NIA spokesman said.

He said the case relates to an attempt to carry out attack on a Police Party at TRC, Srinagar on 24 Nov 2018 by ISJK militants.

Initially, a case FIR No. 93/2018 dated 24 November 2018 was registered with police station Kothibagh, Srinagar, he said.

The trio had been arrested by local police immediately after the incident, the spokesman said. “During their search, two pistols, fourteen live rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession along with an ISIS flag. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation as RC-37/2018/NIA/DLI dated 13 December 2018,” he said.

During NIA probe, the spokesman said Asif Majid Khan was involved in harbouring the other co-accused persons and he was arrested on 25 December 2018.

“One illegal 12-bore single barrel gun without number and two KF-12 cartridges were recovered on his disclosure,” he said.

Investigation further revealed that Tahir Khan, Haris Khan and Asif Nadaf were active cadres of ISJK, a Kashmir based affiliate of ISIS, according to the spokesman.

“Investigation unearthed a larger conspiracy of these militant elements propagating Pan-Islamic ideology of ISIS by recruiting and radicalising Kashmiri youth towards Jihad and targeting security forces.”

The NIA spokesman said that investigation also revealed three other accused persons in the case, Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Abdullah, Pervez Ahmad Bhat alias Khubaib and Asif Nazir Dar alias Anwar were killed during different gunfights that took place between the ISJK cadres and forces in the valley.