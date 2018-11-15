NIA files charge sheet against Asiya Andrabi, associates

Declares Dukhtaran a ‘terrorist organisation’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 14:
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates in a special court in New Delhi in a case registered against them by the probe agency in February this year.
As per the charge sheet, Andrabi and her associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen have been charge sheeted under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 153B and 505 of the IPC and Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 & 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
The NIA has accused Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen and others of running a “terrorist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat. which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.”
As per the charge sheet, DeM was engaged in anti-India activities and inciting Kashmiris for armed rebellion against the Government of India (GoI) with aid and assistance of Pakistan-based militant organizations.
The NIA has accused the trio of using media platforms –Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TV Channels including channels in Pakistan to spread “insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches” against India.
NIA said that DeM including the arrested trio advocates secession of J&K from India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.
On April 27 this year, Asiya and two of her associates were arrested by NIA in a case vide FIR No. RC-17/2018/NIA-DLI under sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 and sections 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against GoI), 121A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (Statements conducing public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.
They are presently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi.
“Investigation has established that Andrabi is heading DeM and has used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against GoI,” reads the NIA charge sheet
She has been also accused of spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against GoI and promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on ground of religion.
“Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with Hafeez Saeed, who is head of Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-E-Toiba (LeT),” the NIA charge sheet claimed.
It stated that investigation revealed that Fehmeeda and Nasreen have been instrumental in use of social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against GoI besides spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against it, and are promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on grounds of religion.
“The trio have collected funds to carry out militant activities of DeM. Further investigation against the other members and associates of DeM continues,” it reads.
In May 2017, 55-year-old Andrabi and Sofi were slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly inciting protests and taking part in unlawful activities and were lodged in Amphalla jail in Jammu.
On August 31 last year, the Jammu and Kashmir High court quashed the PSA order against them.