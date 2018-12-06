NIA court issues production warrant against Aasiya Andrabi, two other Dukhtaran-e-Millat activists

RK Web NewsSrinagar
A special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday issued a production warrant against Aasiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda, and Naheeda Nasreen of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, after taking cognisance of recent charge sheet against them.
The NIA court has issued the production warrant against the three accused women for December 12. The production warrant is an order issued by a criminal court of law to produce a person before the court in connection with criminal proceedings pending against him.