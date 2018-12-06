About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA court issues production warrant against Aasiya Andrabi, two other Dukhtaran-e-Millat activists

Published at December 06, 2018 02:48 PM 0Comment(s)1347views


NIA court issues production warrant against Aasiya Andrabi, two other Dukhtaran-e-Millat activists

RK Web News

Srinagar

A special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday issued a production warrant against Aasiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda, and Naheeda Nasreen of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, after taking cognisance of recent charge sheet against them.

The NIA court has issued the production warrant against the three accused women for December 12. The production warrant is an order issued by a criminal court of law to produce a person before the court in connection with criminal proceedings pending against him.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top