NIA conducts searches on JeM militants' houses in south Kashmir

Houses of three separatists also searched
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 27:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday conducted series of raids on residences of active Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants and separatist leaders in south Kashmir in connection with the ongoing investigation into February 14 suicide attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama.
NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF men carried out searches at eleven locations in south Kashmir.
A large contingent of police and CRPF men laid cordon at nearly eleven locations in south Kashmir as NIA sleuths conducted extensive searches inside the residences of militants and some separatist leaders.
An NIA spokesman said the team conducted simultaneous searches at eleven locations in south Kashmir in connection with the ongoing investigation in the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama and in a case relating to “funding” of separatists.
He said among the location that NIA searched include houses of active Jaish-e-Mohammad militants Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat.
“They are key accused in the Pulwama suicide attack case,” NIA spokesman said.
On 14 February 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and several injured when a local Jaish fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh in Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus.
Earlier, NIA had said the vehicle (Maruti Ecco) used in the bombing by Adil belonged to Sajjad.
NIA spokesman said searches were also conducted in houses of active OGWs of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral, Awantipora and Pulwama.
“NIA sleuths seized incriminating materials including diaries containing coded writings during the searches,” he said.
The NIA teams also conducted searches in the houses of separatist leaders for second day in alleged case of receiving funds through hawala channels.
NIA spokesman said thorough searches were conducted in the houses of three separatist leaders Mohammad Shaban Dar, Shawkat Maulvi and Yasmine Raza, all residents of south Kashmir in an alleged funds receiving case.
“The documents related to the funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized during the raids,” he said.
During searches, he said, NIA teams also recovered lot of incriminating documents including property details, documents relating to financial and monetary transactions, electronic devices, mobile phones, sim cards etc.
On Tuesday, NIA sleuths had raids on residences of top separatist leaders including JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik at Maisuma, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwiaz Umar Farooq at Nageen, Naseem Geelani son of Hurriyat conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) chief Shabir Shah, Chairman Salvation Movement Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and senior separatist leader Masarat Alam.
