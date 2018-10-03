NIA conducts search at businessman's residence in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 2:
The NIA Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of a businessman in connection with a militancy funding case, officials said.
The NIA sleuths conducted raid at the residence of businessman Ajaz Ahmad Hakak, who deals in medical items, in downtown Srinagar early today.
The police and CRPF men accompanied the NIA team during the raid.
Sources said Ajaz has been served with a summons to appear before the NIA and his brother was also questioned.
An FIR to probe the militancy-funding module was registered by the agency in July this year.
According to the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using it for militant activities.
The NIA raid comes days after three persons—Mohammad Salman and Mohammad Salim from New Delhi and Sajjad Abdul Wani of Srinagar—were arrested by NIA in Delhi a week ago.
NIA had claimed that Wani was a hawala courier while Salman was found to have been in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn was connected with the Deputy Chief of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a charity group linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
According to the NIA, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using the money for militant activities in India.