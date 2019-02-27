NIA conducts raids on separatists in Srinagar

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 26:
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday conducted a series of raids at the residences of several separatist leaders in Kashmir in an alleged funding case.
Report said the NIA sleuths carried out searches at seven locations in Srinagar.
Large contingents of Police and paramilitary CRPF cordoned off the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik at Maisuma in Srinagar at 7:30 am while NIA sleuths conducted extensive searches inside his house.
The searches continued for hours and the NIA teams left with some material.
However, clashes erupted at Maisuma against the raid at the residence of Malik, who is presently under Police detention.
Witnesses said as soon the news about the raid spread in the vicinity, people, mostly youth, hit the streets and threw stones at the government forces guarding the NIA sleuths.
They said the forces fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
However, no injuries were reported.
The NIA officials also conducted searches at the residence of Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence here.
Police and paramilitary forces maintained guard outside to prevent youth from pelting stones while NIA sleuths searched the Mirwaiz’s residence.
Similar raids were conducted at the residences of Naseem Geelani, the son of Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chief Shabir Shah, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muslim League Chairman Masarat Alam.
The NIA spokesman said during the searches, incriminating documents including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details were recovered.
“Electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs were also seized during the searches,” he said.
The NIA, the premier probe agency, said the letter heads of different militant organisations as well as documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan Educational Institutions were found.
“A high-tech internet communication set up was also recovered from the residence of Mirwaiz,” the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Shah is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
JKDFP spokesman condemned the raid on Shah’s residence as his wife was also not home.
“The raid was carried out at Shah’s house when only their caretaker was present at the house,” the spokesman said.
According to an official, the raids were carried related in connection with the alleged receiving of funds though Hawala channels, the case for which was registered in 2017.
In 2017, NIA had conducted massive raids for two days at the residences of separatist leaders in Kashmir.
Ten persons including seven separatist leaders Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat (G) spokesperson Ayaz Akbar, Hurriyat (G) activists Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah and Hurriyat (M) spokesperson Shahid-ul-Islam, National Front Chairman Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar are in jail.
Businessman Zahoor Watali, freelance photo-journalist Kamran Yusuf and a Kulgam resident Javed Ahmed Bhat were also arrested in the case.
However, Kamran was released on bail while the bail order granted by the Delhi High Court to Watali was stayed by the Supreme Court in 2018.
Many people including businessmen were summoned by NIA and questioned in past in New Delhi.
The fresh NIA searches on the separatists came days after a massive crackdown on Jama’at-e-Islami and other religious leaders in the Valley with over 200 arrested including some separatist leaders.