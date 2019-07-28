NIA conducts raids at four locations in Baramulla

July 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out fresh raids in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said that a team accompanied by police and paramilitary CRPF arrived today morning and conducted searches at four houses belonging Tanveer Ahmad, Asif Lone, Tariq Ahmad and Bilal Bhat.

All the four persons, according to reports, are businessmen and were associated cross-LoC trade which stands stalled after India banned it following Pulwama attack on Feb 14.

Earlier, also NIA carried raids in parts of Kashmir in connection with the funding case registered by the probe agency. (GNS)