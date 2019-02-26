NIA claims major breakthrough, identifies vehicle owner

‘Adil used Maruti Ecco van in attack on CRPF vehicle’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 25:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in investigation on February 14 Pulwama Fidayeen attack by identifying the vehicle used in the attack and its owner, who is a resident of south Kashmir.
An NIA spokesman said a Maruti Ecco vehicle bearing Chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 with Engine G12BN164140 was used by Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen Adil Dar in the suicide attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama on February 14. At least 40 CRPF men were killed and many others injured in the bombing.
NIA, which took over investigation of the case on February 20 from J&K police, also took assistance of automobile experts in identifying the vehicle used in the attack.
“Piecing together remnants of the vehicle used by the suicide bomber in Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy, from the scene of incident, NIA investigators with the support of forensic and automobile experts have been able to identify the vehicle used for the blast,” the NIA spokesman said.
The probe agency said the Maruti Ecco vehicle was sold to Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag in 2011.
The vehicle, according to NIA, subsequently exchanged hands seven times between the 2011 till 14 February.
Finally, on 4 February 2019—ten days before the suicide bombing —the vehicle was acquired by Sajjad Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag, the NIA spokesman said.
A source said after the NIA investigators identified the vehicle and its owner, a team of NIA sleuths assisted by Jammu and Kashmir police conducted a raid at Sajjad’s house on 23 February.
However, he was not found at his residence and the investigators learnt he has reportedly joined militant ranks, he said.
“Sajjad was a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom, Shopain. He has reportedly now joined JeM,” NIA spokesman said.
His photograph has also appeared in social media where he is seen holding weapons, he said.
On 14 February, 40 CRPF men were killed and several injured after a local Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh in Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus. Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility of the attack.
Pertinently, NIA sleuths along with experts of CFSL and State police had inspected the site of blast for two days and collected samples for forensic examination.
They had collected samples from wreckage of the vehicles, tissue samples of slain CRPF men and other remnants like damaged clothes from the site of attack.
However, no details about the type of explosive used in the attack were shared by the central probe agency. Reports had suggested that RDX was used in the bombing.
The investigators are probing all angles including planning and execution of the bombing, which turned out to be the deadliest militant attack in three decades of militancy in Kashmir.
“The investigations into the case are on,” an official said.