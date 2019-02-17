NIA, CFSL sleuths inspect Fidayeen attack site for second day

Teams on job, investigation on: DG CRPF
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 16:
The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday continued inspection of the fidayeen attack site at Lethpora in south Kashmir Pulwama district.
Sources said the sleuths conducted thorough inspection and collected samples from the wreckage of the vehicle. “Besides, other samples which could prove helpful to investigators in ascertaining nature of the blast and explosive used in it were also collected”.
The CFSL has already taken tissue samples of deceased CRPF men and other remnants like damaged clothes etc from the site of attack.
They said the sleuths inspected the highway stretch besides capturing photographs and videos to understand the reason behind the use of road by militants to carry out attacks on forces.
Director General of CRPF, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, who arrived in Valley on Friday, also visited the attack site along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora and interacted with the officers inspecting the blast site.
“The teams are already working here. The investigation is on. Once the investigation is concluded, the details can be given,” Bhatnagar told reporters after his visit to the blast site.
According to sources, a tight cordon was maintained around the blast site for the third consecutive day today while the NIA, CFSL teams and police were conducting the inspection.
Sources said the investigators would put enormous efforts to ascertain some details of the vehicle used in the attack.
They said the preliminary investigation suggests that a car-laden with high-grade RDX was used in the suicide bombing on CRPF bus, which was part of the 70 vehicles convoy coming from Jammu.
The investigators, sources said, would be also working on angles like where the RDX explosive was fitted into the car and where from the RDX was brought.
In Kashmir, militants have been using Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) to attack forces. However, use of RDX type explosives has been very rare.
On Thursday 40 CRPF men were killed and several injured in suicide car bombing along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district.
A local militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh, Pulwama had rammed explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus.
The highway is frequently used by CRPF for transportation of its men. On the day of attack, the convoy had taken halts between Qazigund and Jammu due to inclement weather.
Prior to the Fidayeen attack, the police had issued an alert to officer of CRPF and police about the use of IEDs on the highway. The forces were asked to sanitize the area properly before occupying the place of deployment.