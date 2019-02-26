About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA carries out raids on Mirwaiz, other separatist leaders in Srinagar

Published at February 26, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The National Investogation Agency (NIA) Tuesday carried out searches on separatists in Kashmir valley, including Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in a funding case, officials said.

The NIA sleuths accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel carried out searches at nearly nine places across the valley, which included the house of Nayeem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, they said.

Besides these, the houses of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Ashraf Sehrai and Zaffar Bhat were also raided.

Shah, who is head of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate. 

JKDFP spokesman condemened the raid on Shah' residence as his wife was also not home.

"The raid was carried out at Shah's house when only their care taker was present there," the spokesman said. 

The case relates to funds allegedly received by the separatist from Pakistan through hawala channels, the officials added.

With PTI inputs

