About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NIA cancels summon to Geelani's son

Published at December 26, 2017 05:27 PM 0Comment(s)632views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday canceled the summon issued to Syed Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) patriarch Syed Ali Geelani.

Naseem who is the second son Geelani was scheduled to appear before the NIA today but NIA canceled his summon without citing any reason.

Naseem had already reached Delhi to depose before the agency in alleged funding case for the fourth time.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik had termed the summoning of Syed Naseem as an act of “vengeance and harassment” aimed at forcing them for talks.

At least ten Kashmiris including seven Hurriyat Conference, leaders have been arrested and are lodged in Tihar jail Delhi in the alleged funding case

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top