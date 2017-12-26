NIA cancels summon to Geelani's son

Yawar HussainSrinagar
National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday canceled the summon issued to Syed Naseem Geelani, son of Hurriyat (G) patriarch Syed Ali Geelani.
Naseem who is the second son Geelani was scheduled to appear before the NIA today but NIA canceled his summon without citing any reason.
Naseem had already reached Delhi to depose before the agency in alleged funding case for the fourth time.
The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik had termed the summoning of Syed Naseem as an act of “vengeance and harassment” aimed at forcing them for talks.
At least ten Kashmiris including seven Hurriyat Conference, leaders have been arrested and are lodged in Tihar jail Delhi in the alleged funding case
0 Comment(s)