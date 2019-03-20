NIA being misused by Modi Govt: Soz

March 20, 2019 |

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday asked National Investigating Agency (NIA) to question chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar.

“I give credence to Mirwaiz Umer Farooq’s stand that he should be questioned anywhere in Srinagar and not asked to travel to NIA headquarters in Delhi,” Siz said in a statement issue here.

“I have been observing for a long time, now, that NIA has been misused by the Central Govt. for intimidating the general run of Kashmiris. This is absolutely wrong method of dealing with Kashmiris, who are already angry with the Union of India.”

Soz alleged that it was really unfortunate that NIA was being misused by the Modi government.

“The only way to address the anger in the heart and mind of Kashmiris is through a purposeful dialogue. I have a feeling that whatever high-handed methods the central Govt. will use against anyone of Kashmiri leaders, will be useless and counterproductive,” he said. “I wonder why the Union Govt. is using awkward, arm-twisting and intimidating methods against credible leadership of Kashmir when the easy way of opening a purposeful dialogue with Kashmiris is available to them. I feel sad that even the office of Governor is not being treated as a workable tool for opening a dialogue process in Kashmir.”

“Government of India should take notice of the fact that Mirwaiz Umer Farooq enjoys a respectable position as religious leader in Kashmir and any attempt to denigrate his position, will be detested by Kashmiris.”

