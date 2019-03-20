About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 |

NIA being misused by Modi Govt: Soz

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday asked National Investigating Agency (NIA) to question chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar.
“I give credence to Mirwaiz Umer Farooq’s stand that he should be questioned anywhere in Srinagar and not asked to travel to NIA headquarters in Delhi,” Siz said in a statement issue here.
“I have been observing for a long time, now, that NIA has been misused by the Central Govt. for intimidating the general run of Kashmiris. This is absolutely wrong method of dealing with Kashmiris, who are already angry with the Union of India.”
Soz alleged that it was really unfortunate that NIA was being misused by the Modi government.
“The only way to address the anger in the heart and mind of Kashmiris is through a purposeful dialogue. I have a feeling that whatever high-handed methods the central Govt. will use against anyone of Kashmiri leaders, will be useless and counterproductive,” he said. “I wonder why the Union Govt. is using awkward, arm-twisting and intimidating methods against credible leadership of Kashmir when the easy way of opening a purposeful dialogue with Kashmiris is available to them. I feel sad that even the office of Governor is not being treated as a workable tool for opening a dialogue process in Kashmir.”
“Government of India should take notice of the fact that Mirwaiz Umer Farooq enjoys a respectable position as religious leader in Kashmir and any attempt to denigrate his position, will be detested by Kashmiris.”

Latest News

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

Mar 19 | Agencies
ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Mar 19 | Agencies
Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Mar 19 | Agencies
Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Mar 19 | Agencies
Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Agencies
60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

Mar 19 | Agencies
Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth

Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
GoI

GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Meh ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth

Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama youth

Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Mar 19 | AP/Press Trust of India
Pak SC to hear Sharif

Pak SC to hear Sharif's bail appeal on medical grounds

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Javid Ahmad
Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Mar 19 | Javid Sofi
Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face

Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face 'full force of law': NZ PM

Mar 19 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
BJP

BJP's Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
IUST postpones exams scheduled today

IUST postpones exams scheduled today

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 |

NIA being misused by Modi Govt: Soz

              

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday asked National Investigating Agency (NIA) to question chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar.
“I give credence to Mirwaiz Umer Farooq’s stand that he should be questioned anywhere in Srinagar and not asked to travel to NIA headquarters in Delhi,” Siz said in a statement issue here.
“I have been observing for a long time, now, that NIA has been misused by the Central Govt. for intimidating the general run of Kashmiris. This is absolutely wrong method of dealing with Kashmiris, who are already angry with the Union of India.”
Soz alleged that it was really unfortunate that NIA was being misused by the Modi government.
“The only way to address the anger in the heart and mind of Kashmiris is through a purposeful dialogue. I have a feeling that whatever high-handed methods the central Govt. will use against anyone of Kashmiri leaders, will be useless and counterproductive,” he said. “I wonder why the Union Govt. is using awkward, arm-twisting and intimidating methods against credible leadership of Kashmir when the easy way of opening a purposeful dialogue with Kashmiris is available to them. I feel sad that even the office of Governor is not being treated as a workable tool for opening a dialogue process in Kashmir.”
“Government of India should take notice of the fact that Mirwaiz Umer Farooq enjoys a respectable position as religious leader in Kashmir and any attempt to denigrate his position, will be detested by Kashmiris.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;