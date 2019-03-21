NIA becoming ‘instrument of terror’ in JK: NC

March 21, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Demands registering of FIR in Awantipora teacher’s custodial killing

Demanding an FIR into Awantipora teacher’s custodial death, National Conference on Wednesday termed National Investigative Agency (NIA) as an “instrument of terror” and accused it of working on behest of New Delhi to crush dissent and impose saffron ideology in the state.

Addressing a press conference, NC chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah said the responsibility of custodial death of a teacher lies on the state administration.

“Initial reports said he was in NIA custody but now the NIA is washing off its hands. Whether the murder of the youth took place under NIA or local police, the responsibility lies on the administration. The murder happened in the custody of the state,” he said.

Ruhullah asked the Governor administration to clarify under whose custody the murder happened.

“There should be an FIR and culprits should be booked for their crime,” he said.

Rizwan Asad Pandit, 28, from south Kashmir's Pulwama district died in police custody during intervening night of March 18 and 19 in Srinagar.

Pandit, who worked as a Principal in a private school at Jawbara area of Awantipora, was detained by police on Sunday in connection with an investigation of militancy case.

Initially it was reported that Pandit was arrested by NIA, however the agency said the deceased was not examined by them.

Ruhullah said NIA is becoming an “instrument of terror” in the state.

“It is not an investigative agency. It is here to provide a space for a particular political ideology. And if there is a dissent against that ideology, then to crush it or make people tilt towards that saffron ideology,” he said. “Till yesterday NIA was a bullying instrument now it is a murderer’s instrument.”

Ruhullah urged Governor to protect the state from the dangerous trend of NIA, which was unleashed during the tenure of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).