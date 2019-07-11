NIA attaches Asiya Andrabi’s residence

July 11, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday attached the residence of Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

In an order of attachment, Superintendent of Police Vikas Katheria, who is chief investigating officer NIA camp in Srinagar, stated that there was a reason to believe that the house of Andrabi situated at Zair no. 34/1, 35/1, Iqbal Colony, 90 feet road Soura, Srinagar “represents proceeds of militancy.”

“The house which is registered in the name late Mahmooda Begum wife of Ghulam Hassan Shah, who is mother in law of accused Andrabi, has been used for furtherance of militant activities of a proscribed militant organisation Dukhtaran-e Millat,” read the attachment notice.

Last year, Andrabi along with her two aides Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen were arrested by NIA in a case vide FIR No. RC-17/2018/NIA-DLI.

The trio were charged under sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 and sections 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against GoI), 121A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (Statements conducing public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

They are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi.

Katheria in his order said the Director General of Police, J&K, approved to attach the property in accordance to the provision of section 25 (1) of UA (P) Act 1967, wide his order no. 6516 dated 08/12/2018.

“Therefore in exercise of the powers granted under section 25 of the UA (P) Act 1967, I hereby order the attachment of the property as proceeds of militancy,” read the order.

The NIA chief investigating officer directed all concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner whatsoever, except prior permission from him.

NIA spokesman said the attachment order has also been endorsed to Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar to enter the effect of attachment in the revenue records.

The probe agency has accused the woman separatist leader of being involved in anti-India activities and inciting Kashmiris for an armed rebellion against India with aid and assistance of Pakistan-based militant organizations.

In November 2018, the trio separatists’ women were charge-sheeted before NIA special court in New Delhi.

Andrabi and her two associates were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in April last year and the case was later transferred to NIA in July.