NIA attaches Asiya Andrabi’s property in Srinagar

July 10, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday attached the property of Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief, Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Andrabi, who was arrested by NIA along with two other associates in connection with the case RC NO. 17/2018/NIA-Delhi, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

In an attachment order, the NIA chief investigating officer, Vikas Katheria said that there was a reason to believe that property specified in the schedule-- House situated at zair no. 34/1, 35/1, Iqbal Colony, 90 feet road Soura, Srinagar registered in the name late, Mahmooda Begum wife of Ghulam Hassan Shah, who is mother in law of accused Andrabi—represents proceeds of militancy and has been used for furtherance of militant activities of a proscribed militant organisation Dukhtaran-e Milat.

“Whereas, the Director General of Police, J&K, has granted his approval to attach the property in accordance to the provision of section 25 (1) of UA (P) Act 1967, wide his order no. 6516 dated 08/12/2018,” the order read.

“Therefore in exercise of the powers granted under section 25 of the unlawful activities (prevention) Act 1967, I hereby order the attachment of the property as proceeds of militancy.”

The order said, "it is further directed to all concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner whatsoever, except the prior permission of the NIA chief investigating officer."

The NIA has accused the woman separatist leader for being involved in in Anti-India activities and inciting Kashmiri’s for an armed rebellion against the Government of India (GoI) with aid and assistance of Pakistan-based militant organizations.