NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested JKLF chief Yasin Malik in connection with an alleged funding case, officials said here.

Malik was brought to Delhi on Tuesday evening after a special NIA court in Jammu gave the go ahead for his custodial interrogation by the probe agency, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief, who was shifted to Tihar jail under police protection, was taken into preventive custody in February by the Jammu and Kashmir police and shifted to Jammu's Kot Balwal jail..