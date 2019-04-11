About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

NIA arrests Yasin Malik, continues Mirwaiz’s questioning

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik and questioned Mirwaiz Umar Farooq again in connection with the alleged militancy financing case, officials said here.
Malik was brought to New Delhi Tuesday evening after a special NIA court in Jammu gave the go-ahead for his custodial interrogation by the probe agency, they said.
He was produced before a special court which remanded him in the NIA custody till April 22.
The NIA spokesman said in a brief statement that Malik, who was already under detention under the Public Safety Act, was arrested in a terror funding case.
Malik, whose Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front was recently banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), was shifted to Tihar jail Tuesday evening under police protection from Jammu's Kot Balwal prison.
He is also facing two CBI cases which includes kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989, and the killing of four IAF personnel in 1990.
In a related development, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar FArooq was questioned for the third consecutive day by the NIA.
The questioning revolved around funding of his party, Hurriyat Conference and Joint Resistance Front, an amalgam of two Hurriyat factions and JKLF.
There were reports that both the separatists were confronted with each other but there was no confirmation officially about it.
The NIA registered a case on May 30, 2017 against separatist and secessionist leaders, including unknown members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have been acting allegedly in connivance with active militants of militant outfits Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other outfits and gangs.
The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala transactions, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and for causing disruption in the Valley by way of pelting stones on the forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India, the probe agency said in the FIR.
Hafiz Saeed has also been named as an accused in the FIR.


