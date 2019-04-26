NIA arrests two Pulwama youth

April 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The youth from South Kashmir, who were lodged in Kotr Bhalwal jail under Publoc Safety Act (PSA), have been arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged role in conspiracy case of “waging a war” against the Government of India".

Reports said that two youth identified as Tanveer Ahmad Ganie, 29, of Mandoora and Ahmad Mir, 23, of Gadapora south Kashmir's in Pulwama district were produced before the NIA Special Court on Thursday against a production warrant, reports said.

The NIA court sent them into seven days’ custody, reports quoted NIA spokesman as having said.

The accused were members of militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad, he said

“During the investigation, it was found that an accused arrested earlier, Sajjad Ahmad Khan, was in regular contact with these accused over WhatsApp during the relevant period,” he added.