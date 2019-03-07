NIA arrests Tral youth for alleged involvement in Jalandhar blast

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NIA Wednesday claimed to have arrested a youth from Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for his alleged involvement in a grenade blast at Jalandhar area of Punjab in September last year.

The NIA claimed involvement of Ansar Ghazawat-ul-Hind (AGH) in the four grenade blasts in which one policeman was injured on September 14 last year.

“Today NIA arrested accused Amir Nazir Mir son of Nazir Ahmed Mir of Dadsara, Awantipora of Pulwama district in south Kashmir in case RC- 39/2018/NIA/DLI registered in connection with a grenade attack on Police Station Maksudan in district Jalandhar, Punjab from Awantipora, Pulwama,” the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said after the attack, FIR No 163/2018 on September 14, 2018 was registered at Police Station Division Number 1, Jalandhar. The case was taken up for investigation by NIA and re-registered as RC-39/2018/NIA/DLI.

“NIA investigation has revealed that the attack was the handiwork of Kashmir-based outfit Ansar Ghazawat-ul-Hind,” the NIA said.

Two accused Fazil Bashir Pinchoo, son of Bashir Ahmed Pinchoo of Ghatmohalla, Awantipora and Shahid Qayoom, son of Abdul Qayoom of Vill Kanjinag, Awantipora were earlier arrested in this case.

They were pursuing their B Tech (Civil) from St Soldier Group of Colleges, Jalandhar, the NIA said.

Another two accused, who were involved in the attack, Rauf Ahmed Mir and Umar Ramzan, both from Dadsara, Pulwama, were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in south Kashmir on 22 December 2018.

“Amir Nazir, is a key accused as he procured and facilitated delivery of four grenades used in the attack on the directions of AGH chief Zakir Musa. He was the active link between arrested accused and the AGH chief,” the NIA said.

Amir has been taken on transit remand to be produced before the Special NIA Court Mohali for obtaining his police custody for interrogation, NIA said in a statement.