NIA arrests three in weapons loot from ex- PDP MLA’s residence

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested three persons in Jammu for their alleged involvement in loot of seven AK assault rifles from the residence of former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Srinagar last year.

An NIA spokesman said Parveez Ahmad Wani, Javid Yousuf Dar and Subzar Ahmad Kumar were arrested by the NIA sleuths from Jammu today.

"The case relates to loot of weapons from the guard room of official residence of Aijaz Ahmad Mir, former MLA of Wachi, at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar. SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh was attached with him at his official residence," he said.

Sheikh had fled with seven AK rifles issued to the security personnel attached with Mir and also a personal pistol of the MLA, he said.

"During investigation, it emerged that Sheikh and his associates namely Yawar Ahmad Dar (now active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen) and Rafique Ahmad Bhat had taken away the weapons as part of a conspiracy hatched by Kashmir-based top leadership of Hizb," the NIA spokesman said.

He said NIA had earlier arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat in the instant case, but accused Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Dar are still absconding.

"During investigation, it has also emerged that Parveez Ahmad Wani, Javid Yousuf Dar and Subzar Ahmad Kumar had provided logistical support to the above mentioned accused persons as a part of the conspiracy," he added.