NIA arrests second son of Hizb Chief Salahuddin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another son of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander Syed Salahuddin from Rambagh area of Srinagar.
Official sources said NIA arrested Syed Shakeel Ahmad Shah from his residence at Rambagh area of Srinagar city during a raid at around 3:30 am.
A police officer also confirmed the arrest of Shakeel and said that he was taken to JIC Humhama where NIA officials question suspects in Valley.
Meanwhile, sources said that Shakeel is likely to be taken to New Delhi for further questioning.
Shakeel is a senior lab technician by profession and is posted at SKIMS, Soura.
Shakeel is the second son of the Hizb Commander who has been arrested by the NIA.
In October last year, the probe agency arrested Salahuddin’s elder son Syed Shahid Yousuf and since then he is lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. (GNS)