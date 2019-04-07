NIA arrests Pulwama man in 2017 Lethpora CRPF camp attack case

April 07, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday said an over ground worker (OGW) of militants hailing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was arrested for his alleged involvement in fidayeen attack on CRPF training centre at Lethpora, Pulwama in 2017.

“NIA sleuths arrested Syed Hilal Andrabi, 35, a resident of Ratnipora area of Pulwama district,” a spokesman of NIA said.

He said Andrabi is an active OGW of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit, whose three militants carried out the fidayeen attack on CRPF training centre at Lethpora along Srinagar-Jammu highway in 2017.

“He is a key conspirator, who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre before the attack,” the spokesman said.

He said Andrabi was produced before the court and his five days police custody was obtained.

Andrabi is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

Earlier, NIA had arrested three accused Fayaz Ahmad Magrey of Lethpora, Awantiporal Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Pampore, Awantipora and Nisar Ahmed Tantray of Dar Ganai Gund, Tral, Awantipora for allegedly being part of the conspiracy in the attack.

Tantray was arrested after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates recently.

Tantray is brother of Noor Trali, a JeM commander who revived the militant outfit in the valley and was killed in gunfight with troops on December 26, 2017 days before the fidayeen attack on Lethpora camp.

On the evening of December 31, 2017, three JeM fidayeen sneaked into the CRPF camp and engaged forces in 36-hour long gunfight during which four CRPF personnel were killed and three other CRPF personnel were injured.

While the gunfight was on, CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Rai of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh died of cardiac arrest.

The gunfight ended on January 1, 2018 with the killing of all three attackers.

The three fidayeen were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey of Nazeempora, Tral; Manzoor Baba of Drubgam, Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor, of Rawalakot in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.