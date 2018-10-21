NIA arrests Pulwama man in 2016 Nagrota attack case

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 20:
The National Investigation Agency Saturday arrested a man hailing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with attack on army camp at Nagrota in 2016.
Mohammad Ashraf Khandey son of Abdul Hamid Khandey of Achhan, Pulwama was arrested by NIA sleuths from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
“Khanday was arrested while he was trying to flee to Saudi Arabia via Sri Lanka,” an NIA spokesman said.
He said Khanday was absconding and was “key accused” in the Nagrota army camp attack case.
He said Khanday was a “co-conspirator in facilitating, harbouring and transporting a group of three heavily-armed Pakistani militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad, who had carried out an attack on 166 Medium Regiment Camp, Nagrota in Jammu in on November 29, 2016.”
In the gunfight, seven Army men were killed and three others injured while three fidayeen, who had disguised as policemen, were also killed in the encounter.
The JeM militants, NIA spokesman said, had infiltrated from Kathua-Samba sector in the intervening night of November 27/18, 2016.
Khanday is the fourth person to be arrested by NIA in the case.
Three other arrested by NIA are Sayeed Munir-ul-Hassan Qadri, Tariq Ahmed Dar and Ashiq Baba.
The trio are currently in judicial custody.
“Investigation has established the role of all the accused in providing shelter and transportation to the militants on the directions of JeM leaders/handlers based in Pakistan for carrying out the attack,” NIA spokesman claimed.
He said investigation is in final stage and a charge-sheet would be filed in the court in coming days.
After the attack on Army camp, NIA had registered a case no. RC-16/2016/NIA/DLI and taken up probe.
NIA is investigating many militancy-related cases in J&K including this year’s attack on Sunjawan military station, Jammu.
