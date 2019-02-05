NIA arrests man in 2017 Lethpora Fidayeen attack case

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 04:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday said that a man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was arrested for his involvement in a Fidayeen attack on a paramilitary CRPF training centre at Lethpora, Pulwama in 2017.
An NIA spokesman said that it arrested Fayaz Ahmad Magray, son of late Jalalludin Magray of Lethpora, Pulwama as he was accused in the case.
He said that Magray was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and that he was a “key conspirator” of the attack.
“He is a key conspirator, who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora before the attack,” the NIA spokesman said.
On the evening of December 31, 2017, three JeM Fidayeens sneaked into the CRPF camp and engaged the government forces in a 36-hour long gunfight in which four CRPF personnel - constable Shariefuddin Ganaie of Chadoora area of Budgam, head constable Tufail of Rajouri district (both from 185 CRPF Batallion) and constable Rajender Nain of 130 battalion and a resident Churu district in Rajasthan and Pradeep Panda of Odisha were killed and three other CRPF personnel were injured.
While the gunfight was on, CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Rai of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh died of cardiac arrest. The gunfight had ended on January 1, 2018.
Three militants Fardeen Ahmad Khandey of Nazeempora, Tral, Manzoor Baba of Drubgam in Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor of Rawalakot, Pakistan administered Kashmir were also killed in the fierce gun battle.
Police had registered an FIR No 150/2017 dated December 31, 2017 registered at Police Station Awantipora. The case was registered under sections 459 (grievous hurt caused whilst committing lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 460 (all persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Ranbir Penal Code and section 7 and 27 of Arms Act and section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
However, nearly two months later NIA registered the case RC No 10/2018/NIA/DLI and took over the investigation of the case.
“The case is under investigation,” said the central probe agency.
The NIA said Magray was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) by J&K Police in 2001 and he remained under detention for 16 months.
The NIA spokesman said the central probe agency would produce Magray before the Special NIA Court, Jammu for seeking Police custody for further investigation and “unearthing of the larger conspiracy”.