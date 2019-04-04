NIA arrests man after being deported from UAE

April 04, 2019 | PTI

Nisar Ahmed Tantray, whose brother Noor Trali is believed to have helped revive the Jaish-e-Muhammed in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being deported from the United Arab Emirates in connection with an attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir in 2017, officials said here.

Nisar had shifted to the UAE recently and was believed to have been in constant touch with Mudasir Ahmed Khan, one of the main handlers of the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, in which 40 personnel were killed, sources said.

Tantray was produced before a special court which remanded him in NIA custody.

He was arrested in connection with the attack on the CRPF camp at Lethpora in South Kashmir on December 30 night in 2017, in which five personnel were killed. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed during the 36-hour-long gunfight.

Of the two Jaish fidayeen killed in the gunfight, one was 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack.