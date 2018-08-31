NIA arrests Hizb chief’s 2nd son

Shakeel to be produced before NIA court in Delhi for remand
Shakeel to be produced before NIA court in Delhi for remand
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 30:
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday arrested Syed Ahmad Shakeel, the second son of United Jihad Council (UJC) chief, Syed Salahuddin in connection with a seven-year-old “terror funding” case.
According to NIA, Shakeel, 48, was arrested in a joint operation with Jammu Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF from his residence at Ram Bagh in Srinagar.
NIA said Shakeel was arrested in connection with the funding of militancy in J&K through hawala channels, a case RC-06/2011/NIA/DLI of which was registered in 2011.
“During the investigation, the involvement of Shakeel had also surfaced in raising, receiving, collecting funds from militant organization through its active cadres from Saudi Arabia,” NIA said.
NIA accused Shakeel of receiving money through Western Union Money Transfer several times from Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Aijaz Maqbool Bhat, who has been charge sheeted in the case as absconding accused.
“Investigation revealed that he had also received funds from various countries from the operatives of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,” NIA said.
NIA said Shakeel was summoned for questioning but he did not appear.
Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued by NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi.
He is being brought to Delhi and would be produced before the NIA Special Court and NIA would seek his Police custody for custodial interrogation.
Shakeel, who has been working as a lab assistant in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), is the elder son of Syed Salahuddin, the UJC Chairman based in Pakistan.
“The case pertains to transfer of funds through Hawala channels by the militants based in Pakistan to Jammu Kashmir, in a criminal conspiracy hatched with some operatives in India, to fuel and fund the secessionist and militant activities in J&K,” NIA said in a statement.
So far, seven persons have been charge sheeted before the NIA special court.
In 2011, four accused - advocate and close aide of Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani, Ghulam Mohammed Bhat son of Jalaluddin Bhat of Zakoora Malabag, Srinagar, businessman Muhammad Sidiq Ganai, son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai of Hatishah Sopore, medical representative Ghulam Jeelani Liloo, son of Abdul Khalique Liloo of Baba Yousuf Sopore, and Farooq Ahmed Dagga, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dagga of Kupwara were charge-sheeted in the case.
So far, three accused – Ganai, Liloo and Dagga have been convicted in this case by the court after they pleaded guilty, NIA said.
In October 2017, Syed Shahid Yusuf, who is another son of Syed Salahuddin, was arrested by NIA for allegedly receiving funds from Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen from abroad and was charge-sheeted before NIA court in Delhi in 2018.
Shahid Yousuf, a postgraduate in agriculture has been working in the State’s Agriculture department as Village Agriculture Extension Assistant at Soibugh, Budgam since 2013.
They are currently in judicial custody.
The two absconders in the case are businessmen Muhammad Maqbool Pandit, son of Muhammad Ramzan Pandit of Pattan, Baramulla and Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, son of Muhammad Abdullah Bhat of Shergari, Srinagar.
The case – ‘Terror Funding in J&K through Hawala Transaction’ in which the brothers duo has been arrested dates back to 2011 when Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen under sections 13, 17, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Following Ministry of Home Affairs Order No 1-11011/23/2011-IS-IV dated 15th April, 2011, NIA took over the investigation of the FIR No 04/2011 dated 16/01/2011 from Delhi Police Special Cell Police Station, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi and re-registered the case on September 7, 2011 at NIA Police Station, New Delhi as case RC-06/2011/NIA/DLI under section 120(B) of IPC and Section 17, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act.
javid@risingkashmir.com