NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

April 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

National Investigation agency Sunday claimed to have arrested fifth “accused” for his alleged involvemnet in a militant attack on CRPF training centre at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in 2017.

The arrestee was identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi son of Nazir Ahmad Reshi of Ratnipora, Pulwama.

“He is fifth accused to have been arrested in the case during follow up investigation upon disclosures of accused Nisar Ahmed Tantray and Syed Hilal Andrabi arrested earlier,” NIA spokesman said.

The central probe agency had registered a case RC No. 10/2018/NIA/DLI (Attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora).

“Arrested accused Irshad Ahmad Reshi is an active OGW (Over Ground Worker) of Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM). He was a close associate of slain JeM Commander Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali,” NIA spokesman said adding “The attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dec 2017.”

Reshi has been found to be a “key conspirator who provided logistic support in form of sheltering and transport for the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre before the attack”, the NIA said.

NIA said Reshi will be produced before the Special NIA court, Jammu on Monday with a request for grant of police custody for further investigation.

Four accused namely Fayaz Ahmad Magrey of Lethpora, Awantipora, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Pampore, Awantipora, Nisar Ahmed Tantray of Dar Ganai Gund, Tral, Awantipora and Syed Hilal Andrabi of Ratnipora, Pulwama have been arrested earlier in the case.

On 30 December 2017 three JeM militants entered into the CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora and engaged forces in a long gunfight during which five CRPF personnel were killed and 3 were injured.

Three militants Fardeen Ahmad Khandey son of Ghulam Mohideen Khandey of Nazninpora, Tral in Pulwama, Manzoor Baba son of Ali Mohammad Baba of Drubgam, Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor resident of Rawalakot area of Pakistan were killed.