NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in 2017 Lethpora CRPF camp attack

April 15, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The NIA Sunday said that an over ground worker of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit hailing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was arrested for his alleged involvement in an attack on a paramilitary CRPF training centre at Lethpora, Pulwama in 2017.

An NIA spokesman said it arrested Irshad Ahmad Reshi, son of Nazir Ahmad Reshi of Ratnipora, Pulwama in connection with a case RC No 10/2018/NIA/DLI (attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora) in 2017.

“He is fifth accused to have been arrested in the case during follow up investigation upon disclosures of accused Nisar Ahmed Tantray and Syed Hilal Andrabi arrested earlier,” he said.

The probe agency said Reshi was an active over ground worker of JeM and a close associate of slain JeM commander Noor Muhammad Tantray alias Noor Trali.

“The attack on CRPF Group Centre was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in a gunfight with the forces in December 2017,” an NIA spokesman said.

He said Reshi was found to be a “key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering and transporting of the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre before the attack”.

Reshi would be produced before the Special NIA Court, Jammu on Monday with a request for grant of Police custody for further investigation, the spokesman said.

Earlier, four persons Fayaz Ahmad Magrey of Lethpora, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Pampore, Nisar Ahmed Tantray of Dar Ganai Gund, Tral and Syed Hilal Andrabi of Ratnipora, Pulwama were in the case on similar charges.

Magray, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2001 and spent 16 months in jail, was arrested by NIA on February 4 while Tantray, who is the brother of slain Noor Trali, was arrested after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates recently.

On December 30, 2017 three JeM militants entered into the CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora and engaged the forces in a 36-hour-long gunfight during which five CRPF personnel were killed and three were injured.

Three militants Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, son of Ghulam Mohideen Khandey of Nazninpora, Tral in Pulwama, Manzoor Baba son of Ali Muhammad Baba of Drubgam, Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor of Rawalakot area of Pakistan were killed in the fierce gunfight which ended on January 1, 2018.