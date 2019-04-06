NIA arrest JeM activist wanted in attack on CRPF centre in Pulwama in 2017

April 06, 2019 | Agencies

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an accused wanted in the attack on CRPF group in Pulwama in 2017.



Five CRPF personnel and all the three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) who stormed the Centre at Lethpora in Pulwama during the intervening night of December 30 and 31, 2017 were killed in the encounter.



Official sources said an active activist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Syed Hilal Anadrabi, a resident of Ratnipora, was arrested.