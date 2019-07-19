NHW blockade will affect State economy adversely: Malik

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress leader and social activist Altaf Malik has said that NHW blockade will impact State's economy adversely thus will affect the livelihood of lacks of people. In a statement on Thursday castigating government Altaf said instead of hollow promising and paper horse riding the government should act and work for the promotion and upgradation of these sectors and also complete the languishing projects / schemes in Rafiabad and other areas. Altaf said that the most economically efficient sectors of the state especially in Kashmir like horticulture, agriculture, and tourism are crippling because of government negligence.

