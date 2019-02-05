NHPC, JKPDD, JKSPDC exchanged MoU in PM’s presence at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 04:
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was exchanged among NHPC Limited, Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Department (JKPDD) and J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) for execution of 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project (Jammu Kashmir) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3, 2019 at Vijaypur, Samba.
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union Minister of State and Incharge for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, Speaker Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Nirmal Singh, Members of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and Shamsher Singh Manhas were present on the occasion.
On this occasion, Joint Secretary (Hydro), MoP, Government of India, Aniruddha Kumar; Director (Projects), NHPC, Ratish Kumar; Director (Personnel), NHPC, N K Jain; Director (Finance), NHPC, M K Mittal; Director (Technical), NHPC, Janardan Choudhary and other senior officers from NHPC, JKPDD, and JKSPDC and State government were also present.
Earlier, CMD, NHPC Balraj Joshi signed the MoU on behalf of NHPC whereas Commissioner Secretary to Government of J&K and Managing Director JKSPDC, Hirdesh Kumar signed the documents on behalf of JKPDD and JKSPDC.
The project would be executed through a joint venture between NHPC and JKSPDC.
Located in Kishtwar district, the Ratle Hydroelectric Project is a run-off-river and pondage scheme on Chenab River.
The project is covered under the Indus Water Treaty 1960 between India and Pakistan.
The project would have an installed capacity of 850 MW (4x205 MW plus 1x30 MW) and is designed to generate 3136.80 Million Units in a 90 percent dependable year.
The expected completion cost of the project is Rs 6215.61 crore.
A spokesman of NHPC said the construction of this project would enhance socio-economic and infrastructure development in the area besides generating employment opportunities.
NHPC is a Category-A Miniratna Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India in the field of hydropower.
With 24 operational projects and an installed capacity of 7071.2 MW, it has emerged as a premier company in the field of power generation through conventional and non-conventional sources.
The company has three projects (3800 MW) under construction including 1000 MW Pakal Dul project in J&K in a joint venture with JKSPDC.