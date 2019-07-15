NHPC donates two ambulances to Reasi Red Cross Society

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Singh hands over keys to Deputy Commissioner

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation(NHPC) under its corporate social responsibility donated an ambulance and a mortuary van to Reasi District Red Cross Society here on Sunday.

As per an official, Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh formally handed over the keys of the two vehicles to Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib at a function organised by NHPC at Spiritual Growth Centre here.

Chief General Manager, Salal Power Station, Himanshu Shekhar was present during hand over of the keys.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed gratitude towards NHPC’s Salal Power Project and said that the project has become an integral part of the district and has provided jobs to a number of locals as well as people from other districts over the years. He also thanked them for their contribution to education sector in the area. He said that the two vehicles would particularly benefit residents of remote areas of the district.

Counting benefits being provided by the Union Government, Dr Singh gave reference regarding distribution of free set top boxes to border residents recently and erection of new mobile towers for improved media connectivity. He also assured time bound construction of 15000 new bunkers for their safety.

Dr. Jitendra said that two highway villages are going to be raised in Kathua and Udhampur in which tourist help desks would also be set up. These help desks will help encourage tourists to visit various tourist spots of district Reasi. He also informed that special budget has been earmarked for beautification of Katra town, the official added.