NHM organizes workshop on biomedical waste management

Srinagar, July 27:
A day-long workshop on ‘Biomedical Waste Management – Handling and Safe Disposal Options’ was today organized by National Health Mission (NHM) at Government Dental College here.
The workshop was inaugurated by Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid along with Mission Director NHM, Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Head Hospital Administration AIIMS New Delhi Dr Siddharta Satpathy, and President Parirakshana Dr. A.V Ratnam.
Principal GDC Srinagar Riyaz Farooq, Director Family welfare MCH and Immunization, Dr Sameer Mattoo and other dignitaries were present during the inaugural session.
On the occasion, experts stressed upon the safe, viable and effective methods of waste management as biomedical waste management is going to become very important in the days to come. It was said basic principles to be followed for BMW management include segregation of hospital waste at the time of generation.
It was given out that during the current financial year 23 effluent treatment plants have been sanctioned for District Hospitals of the State. Besides, NHM has initiated various training programmes, regarding management of Biomedical Waste in the State.