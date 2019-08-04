NHM JK signs MoU with INGA Health Foundation, Bangalore

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Children suffering with Cleft Lip & Palate to receive treatment free of cost

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was today signed between State Health Society, National Health Mission, J&K and INGA Health Foundation, Bangalore through its Centre MAAYA Cleft & Craniofacial Centre at New City Hospital, Srinagar for conducting free of cost surgical procedures for children (0-18 years age) suffering with Cleft Lip & Cleft Palate and other craniofacial surgeries as classified under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK) scheme under National Health Mission.

The MoU was signed on behalf of State Health Society by Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K and on behalf of INGA Health Foundation, Bangalore by Dr Mohammad Shakeel, Project Director, MAAYA Cleft and Craniofacial Centre, New City Hospital, Srinagar, J&K at Srinagar.

Mission Director, NHM, J&K on the occasion said that the identified cases of Cleft Lip & Palate under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK) shall now be able to get free of cost treatment including free food, medicine and transportation cost at MAAYA Cleft and Craniofacial Centre, New City Hospital Srinagar who otherwise were finding it difficult to get timely treatment due to long waiting period in Public Health Institutions. He further said that sensitization programmes shall also be conducted at the district level for achievement of desired objectives as per MoU with highest quality and effectiveness.