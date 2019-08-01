NHM issues selection list of 20 specialist doctors

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Health Mission, J&K, Wednesday issued selection list of 20 specialist doctors to increase access to improved maternal and child health care services across the State.

The official spokesperson said the specialist doctors were selected through walk-in-interview conducted on 30th and 31st of July 2019 at Jammu and Srinagar.

Mission Director, NHM J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, said that State Health Society selected the doctors in various specialities which include 07 Gynaecologists, 07 Anaesthetists, and 04 Paediatricians and 02 Radiologists for supplementing the health care institutions.

He said that the focus of National Health Mission shall continue to remain on the deployment of skilled health workforce for providing specialised services in rural and remote areas.

