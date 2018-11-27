NHM holds workshop on new maternal, child health initiatives

Rising Kashmir NewsNovember 26, Jammu:
Principal Secretary to Govt. Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, on Monday inaugurated a one day workshop on new interventions under Maternal and Child Health at Institute of Engineers, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu organized by National Health Mission, J&K.
According to a spokesman, the objective of the workshop is to orient the health officers and other field functionaries for rolling out new interventions for improving maternal & child health care in the state.
Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, NHM J&K while welcoming the participants in the workshop, said that State is committed for achieving the targets set under Sustainable Development Goals by improving healthcare services in the State.
He also informed that after the launch of National Health Mission (NHM), there has been substantial increase in the number of institutional deliveries and a transformational change in the processes is required to achieve desired results within short period of time.
He laid thrust on improving reporting & reviewing of maternal & child deaths in the State, so that gaps are indentified and translated into action plan for improving the healthcare delivery system.
He further added that improving quality should be of utmost importance for improving all the health programmes.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary to Govt. Health & Medical Education said that promotion of Maternal & Child health is the most important component of National Health Mission for which he laid stress on the officers of the department for improving the quality of care provided at public health facilities so as to further reduce Maternal Mortality Ratio & Infant mortality rate.
He further added that healthcare facilities provided to mothers & children in order to ensure their good health is central to qualitative development of the society and urged participants for active participation in the workshop so that new initiatives launched under National Health Mission are implemented in letter and spirit.
Participants were oriented about various new initiatives under Maternal & Child Health which included Maternal & Child Death Surveillance and response, Anemia Mukt Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, LaQshya & National Quality Assurance and Home Based Care for young child.
The workshop was attended by Dr Arun Sharma, Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization; Dr Chander Prakash, Dy Director Health Services Jammu; Chief Medical Officers; Deputy CMOs; Medical Superintendents; State Nodal Officer, NHM, J&K; Programme Managers from State Health Society, NHM, J&K; Block Medical Officers; Gynaecologists; Medical Officers; Staff Nurses; District Programme Managers and District Monitoring & Evaluation Officers from Jammu Division.
Detailed presentation on various new interventions under Maternal & Child Health were given by Dr. Harjeet Rai, Divsional Nodal Officer, NHM Jammu, Dr. Narinder Bhatiyal, Programme Manager, Quality Assurance, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, State Programme Manager, NIPI-Jhpiego, Dr. Younis Mushtaq, Associate Programme Manager, Child Health & Dr. Arshad Nazir, Assistant Programme Manager, Maternal Health, the spokesman added.