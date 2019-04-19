NHM employees under termination won’t be allowed to resume duties: Director NHM

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mission Director NHM Jammu and Kashmir has written to 12 deputy commissioners that those employees—who have been terminated for remaining “unauthorisedly” absent and participation in the strike shall remain terminated and not be allowed to re-join.

“It is enjoined upon you that all those NHM Employees who have been terminated on account of their unauthorized absence and participation in the strike, shall remain terminated and not be allowed to re-join,” reads an order by the mission directorate, a copy of which lies with GNS.

“It is also requested that in case any of the terminated employees has approached the court through petition for reinstatement the same be promptly taken note of and contested on merits in order to avoid any adverse orders against the department,” the order added.