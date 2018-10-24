NHM employees to observe strike on Oct 25

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
Endorsing the call of All India NHM Union, the All J&K NHM Employees Association has called for one day strike on October 25.
In a statement NHM spokesperson said that during the General Body meeting of NHM Employees Association, the forum unanimously decided to extend support to the call of All India NHM Employees Union for one-day strike on 25th of October, 2018.
It was also decided that all employees shall assemble at Pratap Park Srinagar for holding a peaceful protest demonstration in favour of just demands of the employees including formulation of a regularisation policy, implementation of Supreme Court orders for equal pay for equal work apart from accord of other social security benefits (leaves, EPF, NPS etc) in favour of NHM/RNTCP/NACO employees, the spokesperson added.
He said many of the commitments made to the employees by the then Minister for Health & Medical Education on 22 January, 2018 remain unfulfilled till date, which compels us to endorse the strike call.
President of the Association, Muneer Andrabi, urged the authorities to initiate steps to redress the grievances of the employees with regard to job security, financial security and social security, so that we are able to put in our best and concerted efforts for achievement of objective of the Mission.
He said the employees are not interested in hitting roads but the official apathy is forcing them to resort to such means. “There is complete apathy on part of the government and nothing seems to move. If the government fails to address our grievances we may have to take harsher steps in future the responsibility of which will squarely lie on the government,” Andrabi added.