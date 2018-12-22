NHM employees threaten agitation from Jan 10

8000 employees are feeling insecure as Govt is ignoring them: JKHMEA
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 19:
Hundreds of employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in the State Friday accused the government of failing to regularize their services and threatened to go on strike. The protesting employees said insecurity is looming large among them as the authorities have failed to take any decision as far as their regularization is concerned.
Chief spokesperson, J&K National Health Mission Employees Association (JKHMEA), Abdul Rauoof said they have been approaching the state government as well as the Health department concerned to make a policy document for their regularization but nothing has been done yet. “The government has neglected us and has no regard for our social or financial security. Our colleagues died but their kin have been left to beg for survival,” Rauoof said.
There are over 8000 employees working under NHM, Revised National Tuberculosis Programme (RNTCP) and National Aids Control Organization (NACO) who are the backbone in achieving the objectives of these programmes in the State.
In March 2017, after their strike, the State government set up a committee to look into their regularisation and had submitted its report to the government in January 2018.
“The Health department forwarded the report recommending phased regularisation of employees to Finance department but the report is gathering dust in the finance department,” he said.
The employees include doctors, managerial/supervisory staff and paramedics. They said due to the delay in their regularization they have been rendered socially and financially insecure.
“We are uncertain about our future which puts into jeopardy social security of our families. Despite providing healthcare we still wait for regularization,” they said.
The employees work under NHM since its inception in J&K from 2006 and serve as a backbone of the Health Department. They said they are raising loans for treatment and their families.
Claiming that they were instrumental in improving the healthcare indicators of the state, they threatened to go for a strike.
“If the government fails to concede to our demands in ten days we will go for a strike from 10th of January 2019,” Rauoof said.
They said they are working without benefits like GP Fund, pension and leave pay benefits adding that on several occasions they raised the issues with the ministers but all assurances proved to hoax.
They said despite demands, there has been no progress in the removal of the disparity between management and paramedical staff and setting up of contributory employees’ welfare fund.
Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Bhupendra Kumar told Rising Kashmir that they are committed to resolve the genuine demands of the employees.
“We are committed and are looking into their genuine issues. We are aware of the situation and will do whatever best we can,” he said.
