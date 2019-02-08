NHM employees resume duties in Pulwama, Shopian as goodwill gesture

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Feb 07:
Expressing their willingness to resume normal work at their place of postings in Pulwama a delegation of National Health Mission (NHM) employees District Union Pulwama Thursday met Deputy Commissioner Pulwama G M Dar here at DC office Complex Pulwama.
The official spokesperson said as a good will gesture and keeping in view the harsh weather conditions, a delegation met DDC Pulwama and expressed their consent to work in spirit and devotion during inclement weather conditions, for the larger benefit of the society.
On the occasion, DDC applauded the unprecedented step taken by the NHM employees and expressed his gratitude to the members of NHM Pulwama. DDC further added that such a commitment is rare and appreciable. Meanwhile, NHM employees resume duties in Shopian on DDC’s assurance. The spokesperson said that National Health Mission (NHM) employees of district Shopian ended their ongoing statewide strike in the district after a meeting with District Development Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed. DDC assured that their genuine demands will be communicated to the higher authorities immediately.