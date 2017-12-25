NHM employees protest in Lal Chowk

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
Hundreds of National Health Mission employees Monday protested in Lal Chowk against the government for failing to regularise their services.
They rallied in Lal Chowk and held massive protests near Ganta Ghar.
The employees including doctors and paramedics threatened to go for mass resignation if the government uses forces to quell their strike.
The protests caused traffic jams in and around Lal Chowk irking commuters.
NHM employees have been protesting in Srinagar’s Pratap Park for the past six days and are demanding redressal of long pending issues including their regularisation.
