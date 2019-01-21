NHM employees hold protest in Bandipora, demand regularisation

BandiporaM T Rasool
Scores of National Health Mission (NHM) employees staged a protest demonstration and went on a day-long strike in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday demanding regularization of their services.
The protesting employees under the banner of All J&K NHM Employees Association marched from district hospital Bandipora to the office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and chanted anti-government slogans.
Protesting employees were demanding their services be regularized.
Employees said that government had promised us certain social security benefits last year but till date nothing has moved, we have no option to hit roads, said Mir Aijaz Ahmad district president Bandipora.