NHM employees hold candle light protest, demand regularization

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 29:
Scores of National Health Mission (NHM) employees on Tuesday held a candlelight protest here at Press Enclave and continued their strike for the 15th consecutive day.
Protesting employees were shouting slogans against the government to fulfil their long pending demands.
Urfan Manzoor, spokesman of the NHM said despite assures of administration nothing has been done so far.
“The government has neglected us and has no regard for our social and financial security. They have failed to fulfil the commitments from the past six years. We have been betrayed,” he alleged.
As per him, their demands had been acknowledged many times by the government but there has been no headway forcing them to choose the path of agitation.
“We will not call off the strike till the government comes out with a roadmap or written assurance on the regularization of our services,” Manzoor said.
Another protesting employ said they will continue the till they are not given an assurance by the government that the required action will be taken.
He said the government should implement the Supreme Court directions “equal pay for equal work” till they frame a regularisation policy for them.
“We are demanding job security, financial security and social security from the government,” he added.
In March 2017, after their strike, the State government had set up a committee to look into the regularization of NHM employees and had submitted its report to the government in January 2018.
