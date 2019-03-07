NHM employees condole colleague’s demise

March 07, 2019 |

National Health Mission (NHM) Employees Association has expressed profound grief and conveyed condolences to the family of Athar Ali Mir (Associated Programme Manager, NHM) who passed away at GMC Jammu on Tuesday.

The Association termed the demise of Mir, who passed away after brief illness, as an irreparable loss to the NHM fraternity and prayed for the departed soul.

NHM employees led by Muneer Andrabi, president NHM employees Association Kashmir division paid homage to the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

NMH spokesperson said condolence meetings were held in hospitals and offices across the state on Wednesday. The Association, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.